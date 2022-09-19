Actively Black Brings Fitness To Fashion Week

Actively Black, the Black-owned athleisure wear brand, made its New York Fashion Week debut earlier this month – a contrasting brand in comparison to what is displayed during this annual style celebration. While the label’s initial releases since its inception have centered around workout attire, Actively Black inhabited men’s and women’s swimwear for its latest drop.

“Fashion trends, what we wear and how we wear it, is a reflection of our culture – particularly Black culture,” Founder, Lanny Smith told ESSENCE in a February interview. “It’s important that our communities not only see Black culture and style represented in fashion but also see people who look like them in the campaign’s designers and brands present to the public.”

During its runway debut, Actively Black presented its latest swim collection, along with staple athleisure sets featuring pops of bright pink and yellow, and preeminent adult and children’s hoodies reading, “We Are The Future.”

The label’s latest NYFW presentation continues to advance the brand’s reach beyond athleisure.