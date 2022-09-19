Home · Fashion

Actively Black Brings Fitness To Fashion Week

Advancing the brand's reach beyond athleisure
Actively Black Brings Fitness To Fashion Week
By Nandi Howard ·

Actively Black, the Black-owned athleisure wear brand, made its New York Fashion Week debut earlier this month – a contrasting brand in comparison to what is displayed during this annual style celebration. While the label’s initial releases since its inception have centered around workout attire, Actively Black inhabited men’s and women’s swimwear for its latest drop.

“Fashion trends, what we wear and how we wear it, is a reflection of our culture – particularly Black culture,” Founder, Lanny Smith told ESSENCE in a February interview. “It’s important that our communities not only see Black culture and style represented in fashion but also see people who look like them in the campaign’s designers and brands present to the public.”

Actively Black Brings Fitness To Fashion Week

During its runway debut, Actively Black presented its latest swim collection, along with staple athleisure sets featuring pops of bright pink and yellow, and preeminent adult and children’s hoodies reading, “We Are The Future.”

The label’s latest NYFW presentation continues to advance the brand’s reach beyond athleisure.

01
Actively Black NYFW
Actively Black Brings Fitness To Fashion Week
Photo: @kapcherdbytexx
02
Actively Black NYFW
Actively Black Brings Fitness To Fashion Week
Photo: @kapcherdbytexx
03
Actively Black NYFW
Actively Black Brings Fitness To Fashion Week
Photo: @kapcherdbytexx
04
Actively Black NYFW
Actively Black Brings Fitness To Fashion Week
Photo: @kapcherdbytexx
05
Actively Black NYFW
Actively Black Brings Fitness To Fashion Week
Photo: @kapcherdbytexx
06
Actively Black NYFW
Actively Black Brings Fitness To Fashion Week
Photo: @kapcherdbytexx
07
Actively Black NYFW
Actively Black Brings Fitness To Fashion Week
Photo: @kapcherdbytexx
08
Actively Black NYFW
Actively Black Brings Fitness To Fashion Week
Photo: @kapcherdbytexx
09
Actively Black NYFW
Actively Black Brings Fitness To Fashion Week
Photo: @kapcherdbytexx
10
Actively Black NYFW
Actively Black Brings Fitness To Fashion Week
Photo: @kapcherdbytexx
11
Actively Black NYFW
Actively Black Brings Fitness To Fashion Week
Photo: @kapcherdbytexx
TOPICS: 