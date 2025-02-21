I’m Into Aaron Pierre’s Fear Of God Moment

Getty Images

Actor Aaron Pierre is not one to shy away from the spotlight. It seems he’s skyrocketed into the cultural lexicon as of late. Could it be his roles in Mufasa and Rebel Ridge? That’s likely. This week he attended the 2025 American Black Film Festival Honors wearing a polished Fear Of God suit by Jerry Lorenzo’s house. Pierre was styled by the talented stylist Jason Bolden for this bold fashion moment. Bolden is associated with Cynthia Erizo’s brilliant press run for Wicked and so many other key moments for lauded actresses over the years.

The modus operandi beneath Pierre’s look is all about evoking masculine energy. He also seemingly is making a statement by stepping out sans beard. The Fear Of God look is comprised of an oversized deep grey blazer and a pair of trousers that appear to flow. The actor is also donning a light grey turtleneck top, which provides a contrast when worn with the tailored suit. A pair of black leather shoes and a tiny silver chain necklace both top off Pierre’s fashionable moment. These accessories are fitting.

Not too long ago at the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala, the actor wore a similar ensemble: a black tuxedo jacket with matching trousers. And underneath he wore a black turtleneck in addition to a sole gold chain. This moment felt a bit vintage-inspired with a hint of modernity. Due to Pierre’s physique, he can honestly wear anything that is tailored well. In January, Aaron starred in a GQ Hype cover spread which notified the fashion industry that he’s arrived. Stylist Marcus Allen outfitted Pierre in laidback pieces by Ralph Lauren, J. Crew, Bode, The Row, and more. Each of these Americana-inspired brands ushers in an era for Pierre in which he’s thriving in roles stateside, proving his effortless appeal style-wise.

We’ll be standing by for future style moments from the rising actor. For now, we stand firmly in him embracing a more experimental approach to fashion, the recent Fear Of God suit is just one example.