A Spring Shoe Guide

GETTY IMAGES

We’ve all heard the saying that “diamonds are a girl’s best friend”, but honestly, I’d argue instead that shoes are. Stay with me; shoes are so versatile and can be so fun to style. There are so many new silhouettes that a classic shoe can take on, and I love the creativity that we get from fashion. As spring is finally upon us, we can finally go outside and enjoy the warmth, outside activities, and of course, spring fashion.

With spring, we’re far gone from the UGG boots that were keeping our toes warm. Now we can have our toes out. There are a few classic spring/summer shoes that always find their way back into the trend cycle but will always be timeless.

Take a look at the few timeless spring shoes below for this spring and every spring to come below.

Mary Janes

The classic Mary Jane shoe comes in my forms; from flats to heels, with cutouts and without, the mary jane is that comfy shoe that never lets us down. Style your pair like below with sheer socks or sans socks with a sundress or jeans.

Ballet Flats

We told you ballet flats were coming back in, as it is tried and true. Coming in so many fun colorways and styles, you really can make this shoe the coolest as they come. You can style them like below, with straight let jeans that hang just right or with a skirt or dress for a more bohemian style.

Kitten Heels

Kitten heels had a big moment in the 90s, and now they are back again to reign as a spring “it” shoe. They go really well with jeans or just basic outfits and suits. You can really dress an outfit up or down with kitten heels, that’s the perk about them.

Wedges

Listen, hear me out. I know wedges weren’t always the coolest shoe ever, but they are back in a much more high-fashion way. You can really make a look with a pair of wedges this spring. Like below, a sheer flowy dress with a pair of wedges and minimal jewelry is a gorgeous outfit idea. They really do pair well with just about anything you just have to give them a chance.

Cowboy Boots

Now cowboy boots have been trending for a while now, but they are truly timeless and go with anything — if you let it. And I do mean anything. From shorts to dresses to denim skirts, it’s an endless amount of outfits with a pair of cowboy boots.