A Moment For Keke Palmer's Vintage Versace Dress

Last night, Keke Palmer stunned in a vintage Versace gown. For an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” she took a fiery orange look for a spin. The outfit she wore was a reflection of her spontaneity and willingness to wear a variety of shades and textures. It seems that everyone is delving into archival pieces lately. However, this moment felt refreshing, especially since Palmer’s golden orange hair was an ideal match.

The vintage dress, which evoked ’90s Versace, featured a stunning bustier bodice with tiny gems sewn throughout. At the midsection, detailing that strikes a similarity to lightning strikes was also sewn onto the dress. The bottom skirted portion also included intricate beaded elements. Palmer wore a pair of golden heels with stars emblazoned on them with the archival dress.

Is Keke a fashion risk taker? I’d say so. Recently, during a New York City press run, Palmer has been working with her stylist, Molly Dickinson, on pulls that are spot on for her. Another archival Versace moment, a golden mini dress, was a bright point of the week courtesy of Dickinson and Palmer. The dress included miniature buttons featuring the house’s Medusa buttons and cut-out detailing. For accessories, Keke wore golden jewelry, a gold purse, and matching platform sandals.

This month, Palmer has also been spotted in two vintage Chanel looks. One look included a chic deconstructed mini dress in blue and tan with a matching jacket. The other was a patent leather mini shacket worn with a slick midi skirt accessorized with a gold Chanel chain belt and black pumps.

To me, even though it often feels as though everyone is following one another when it comes to seeking out archival pulls, Dickinson is nailing each of Keke’s looks. This approach to styling may be trendy, but with Keke’s ability to take chances on vintage fashion, their partnership has led to memorable moments. I still haven’t forgotten the vintage Chanel number Palmer wore to the recent BET Awards. Point proven.