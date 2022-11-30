A Look At Tia Mowry’s Memorable Fashion Looks

Getty

We all remember coming home from school, turning on Disney Channel, and making it in time for Sister, Sister, or a showing of Twitches. Then we became young adults and tuned into the latest episode of The Game. Now, whenever we need a motivational pick-me-up, a new recipe for dinner, or some style and beauty inspo, we can still count on our favorite 90s maven Tia Mowry.

As soon as you open her Instagram page, it’s full of Reels and TikToks of Mowry living her best life in a vibrant wardrobe and mood board-worthy hairstyle. From stitched cornrows and slicked-back space buns to checkered blazers and puffy-sleeved floral dresses, the esteemed actress is still serving trendy looks since her 90s debut.

After headlining news following her split from longtime partner Cory Hardrict, Mowry’s inspiring message of looking to the future as a “graduation” rather than a divorce has inspired and encouraged women to fall into their new chapters with feelings of prosperity, peace, and even a laugh or two from her content clips. As we continue to grow with Mowry, her journey and charismatic personality are still relatable from the day she hit the screens and entered our hearts.

Scroll ahead to see our favorite fashion moments from Tia Mowry.