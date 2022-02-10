9 Flirty & Fierce Valentine’s Day Accessories

Nine West

Whether a dinner date or a night out with your besties, style influencer Mary Bennett (@iammarybennett) is here to help you share the love with sweet accents that will make your outfit pop.

Mary believes that everyone should look and feel their best in whatever they do. “To me, fashion is an outward expression of who you are, or in some cases who you desire to be,” she says. “Styling outfits that reflect my femininity, highlight my inner boss, accentuate my curves, or even showcase my edgy side makes me feel like a million bucks.”

And now she’s going to help give you a little extra pep in your step with top Valentine’s Day shoes & accessories from Nine West.

Yess Ankle Strap Sandal | Nine West

TheYess Ankle Strap Sandal is her top pick! It’s perfect for a minimalistic individual who wants to add a pop of color without having to put in too much work. “The one strap detail is a design that I often gravitate towards,” Mary says. “And the party on the bottom sole is such an unexpected detail that drew me in even more.”

Foreva Ankle Strap Dress Pump | Nine West

The Foreva Ankle Strap Dress Pump is a showstopper! “The bedazzle detail on the transparent pointed toe screams I have arrived, and I need your attention,” she says. “I also love that the heel isn’t too high, so you can strut with confidence and make a statement!”

Folowe D’Orsay | Nine West

The Folowe D’Orsay can take an outfit from boring to Va Va Voom! “When I saw this pair I thought to myself WOW,” says Mary. “This is a stand-alone accessory that’s unique and does all the talking!”

Fornow | Nine West

These red rhinestone Fornow booties are fabulous! “I love the breathable fabric,” says Mary. “The bold red color exudes power while the heel height is just perfect for dancing the night away!”

Wren Vanity Case | Nine West

The Wren Vanity Case is a bold purse that can easily be paired with a neutral outfit for a night on the town, but it also doubles as a makeup case for traveling. “The inside appears to be spacious enough to hold all of your necessities, like your wallet, beauty essentials for makeup touch ups, and for a vlogger like me, I can even stash a camera in there,” says Mary.

Brooklyn Jet Set Shoulder Satchel | Nine West

This Brooklyn Jet Set Shoulder Satchel is such a special piece that reflects class and femininity. Mary says that this dusk pink is a warm and girly color that can be paired with almost any outfit.

Mesh Bracelet Watch | Nine West

A great watch is an accessory that can elevate any outfit. This Mesh Bracelet Watch in particular has an ultra-sleek, streamline design that is timeless and chic. “It also speaks to my personal style, as I typically gravitate toward gold metal and a more petite design,” says Mary.

Ready for your big night out? Shop all of Mary’s hot Valentine’s Day picks and more at NineWest.com.