7-Eleven Partners With Designer Joe Freshgoods On Limited Edition Capsule Collection

Joe Freshgoods is no stranger to collaboration.The Chicago designer and creative director’s latest campaign with 7-Eleven is the latest in a string of prominent partnerships that have included Converse and Crown Royal.

And like most things when it comes to Joe Freshgoods, the partnership is a result of manifestation. What started as a simple tweet just last month, landed the streetwear connoisseur a merchandise deal with the convenience store brand, which includes a limited-edition capsule collection includes sweats, shirts and socks, along with collectible sticker packs inspired by the iconic 7-Eleven colors: green, orange, and red.

“I’m beyond excited to bring this collab with 7-Eleven to life,” Joe Robinson, a.k.a. Joe Freshgoods, said in a press release on Monday. “Growing up in Chicago, I would always hit up the local 7-Eleven on Division and Lockwood to grab a Slurpee drink or a snack and just hang out with friends. While that store is now closed, the brand reminds me of being young and free, so I had a lot of fun coming up with these designs in the iconic orange, green and red colors that 7-Eleven fans and skaters alike are going to love.”

I wanna open up a gift shop inside a @7eleven— Joe 🏁 (@JoeFreshgoods) April 26, 2021

With not one, but two merch drops happening this May, this collection is sure to take anyone’s fashion game to eleven — if they can get their hands on it in time. The collaboration is part of 7-Eleven’s Brainfreeze SZN 2021 campaign, which also features the launch of a new augmented reality game inside the convenience store brand’s Sticker Slap app.

“We are stoked to roll into Brainfreeze SZN with Joe Freshgoods – one of the coolest collabs in 7-Eleven history,” said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven senior vice president and chief marketing officer. “We especially wanted to ramp up the summer fun factor this year after missing out in 2020, and skater fans can count on 7-Eleven’s 24/7 convenience to keep them fueled whether they’re mastering a new trick, skating around town or watching pros catch some air at the skate park.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joefreshgoods (@joefreshgoods)

Starting at 7:11 p.m. ET on May 13, fans can visit the Freshgoods site for a chance at securing some exclusive gear. The second drop is set for May 27 at 7:11 p.m. ET. Prices range from $10 to $90.