Getty Images

Spring weather is currently here. Over on the East Coast, there are days where it’s rainy and there are others where we’re blessed with warm weather. So it’s safe to say we’re at a crossroads. Why not stake your claim right now and begin putting your winter gear into storage or in the far depths of your closet? I promise you’ll be better for it. When it comes to spring days, what I love most is the idea of playing around with my wardrobe staples.

With that in mind, I’ve scoured my Instagram feed for a few spring outfit ideas that are ideal for copying immediately. Out in NYC on the streets, I’ve also been seeing style moments ranging from dressed up to dressed down. The sweet spot here is finding pieces that have a hint of play. To me, the best outfits have interesting footwear or statement bags that are your go-to. However, at times since the weather is finicky, it could be wise to have a pair of jeans that you lean on heavily–and perhaps a trench coat that is trial-proof.

Since temperatures are set to be on the rise, don’t be afraid to throw on some of your favorite summer tops (I plan to do just that). Plaid separates, cargo pants and oversized button-ups are pieces that can offer solace when you truly have no idea what to throw on. Keep in mind that spring is grounds for play rather than serious dressing. I promise if you follow this logic, your spring outfits will be truly you and not boring.

Ahead you’ll find a few outfits ideal for 60-degree outfits for spring days that have inspired me.

Plaid Top + Cargo Pants + Lime Green Pumps

What I love about Khi Lowe’s look is how she meshed sporty and girl-ish elements together. This mashup feels natural, and it offers an opportunity for her to showcase her Sporty Spice inclinations. (I must admit this is a go-to fusion of mine). Also, the colors work quite well together.

Blue Button-Up + Cargo Pants + Silver Jewelry

There’s something about button-ups that I love. During finicky spring weather, these tops are ideal for adding on top of white or black tees. Ramshah Kanwal does the blue button-up justice here. She added a pair of cargo pants and pointy toe pumps which provide a matchy matchy style moment that I love.

Striped Top + Baseball Cap + Sporty Sweats

Hear me out. Editor Indya Brown ethers into sporty territory at times too. The elements that work here include the relaxed look of her striped top paired with sweats in a contrasting hue, navy blue. The black baseball cap and bright yellow Onitsuka Tiger sneakers are touches that are fun in my eyes.

Track Jacket + White Tee + Bubble Skirt + Glittery Pumps

To me, bubble skirts aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, so get on board. When worn with this track jacket by Natacha you get a hint of play that you can wear from day to night with ease. The pumps are a touch that feel effortless too.

Flowy Top + Flowy Skirt

When all else fails and you’re struggling with outfit inspo, you can always lean on a two-piece set. For those warm spring days when you’re heading to brunch or dinner, throw on a two-piece look in white it’ll never fail you. Destiny Owusu’s Fumi The Label set is an excellent option.

Bustier Top + Oversized Denim + Bold Kitten Heels

Simi Muhumuza is one of my favorite influencers to follow. This look which features a cow print bustier paired with oversized denim by Kai Collective is one that can be easily replicated. Adding a pair of kitten heels in a colorful hue was a unique touch.

Leather Top + Capri Pants + Sandals

Rather than stressing about what wardrobe elements make sense together, like Rahilou Diallo, you can just throw on your favorite bustier-inspired top. Adding an easy pair of pants in black with matching sandals is a touch that works.