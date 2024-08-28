6 Brands Championing The African Footwear Industry

Maliko

Like fashion, the footwear industry on the African continent is well, has already bloomed, and has even outlived a century. More than anything, it has witnessed several creatives across different generations who continuously nurtured their craft, surrounding several existing trends and even future ones, passing this craftsmanship to the next.

The new generation of footwear brands and designers is making great strides with their innovative approaches. They are experimenting with materials, textures, and shapes to meet market needs. In addition, they are incorporating their cultural backgrounds and exploring a variety of cultures, including stories and myths, when creating these new footwear designs.

To understand their practices and explore the footwear scene in the continent, here are brands from different regions of the continent pushing the footwear industry a step forward.

There is something very appealing about Kiing Daviid’s design— the exquisiteness, the approach to details, and perhaps the experiments with textural designs. Founded by King David Enyinnaya in 2013, the brand tries to create footwear that is unlikely to be found in the market— and they have championed it well, reshaping what African designs are and offering possible potentials that lure international audiences into the market. King David’s designs are very artsy, featuring fine illustrations of indescribable patterns, usually in wavy lines, and come in various colors; having artists like Ayra Starr, Victony, and Asake style in them.

The beautiful thing about the brand Ramla is their unique embellishment which plays with shapes, color and embroidery. Founded by Egyptian designer Reem Hamed in 2017, the brand creates a new twist to slides using vernacular materials from bamboo and dried raffia to actualize utmost results.

Ikwetta, a Kenyan brand founded in 2018, prioritizes comfort and sustainability. The brand collaborates with local artisans to create a balance between modern and traditional styles. Offering unisex footwear in a variety of colors, materials, and designs, Ikwetta aims to appeal to a wide audience. Some of their collections include the ‘cork footbed’ featuring cowrie-constructed straps and ‘genderless sneakers’ with dotted and straight-lined patterns. Additionally, they have collaborated with THIS IS ESSENTIAL to create high-knee strap sandals.

The brand Maliko offers a lovely collection of footwear in warm colors, reflecting their approach to craftsmanship. Founded by Ebuka Omaliko in 2017, the brand creates handmade unisex footwear with a minimalistic design concept that is reminiscent of old trends like Y2K. They also prioritize creating African-inspired clothing using locally sourced materials. The shapes and forms of their products play a significant role in their marketing. Maliko’s best-selling design is a square-shaped, wood-colored slip-on that promises exceptional comfort.

Caryn Wilensky founded the brand in 2005 after she noticed a gap in the market for stylish, locally handmade footwear. The brand features her practice after her studies in the art of shoe making, exploring her potential in luring an international market for her footwear. Coast and Koi combine a range of colors and materials to shape their artistry and pay great attention to detail. Their Baroque collection is unique, accessorized with gems and goes well for chic and stylish looks. They also incorporate other cultures in their craft, such as the Moroccan-style babouches collection, featuring finely embroidered flowery patterns.

The Tayree brand has been around for a century. It was founded by Ibrahim Elfatairy and has outlived four generations, cementing its name as one of Egypt’s long-lasting luxury footwear brands. Culture is everything to Tayree, and they blend both traditional and modern design concepts to create intricate luxury for their audience.