5 Fashion Insiders Share Mental Health Tips

GETTY IMAGES

Black Mental Health Awareness is not limited to a single month; it’s an everyday priority and a commitment to ourselves that goes beyond the calendar. As we transition from the observance of Black Mental Health Awareness Month into the end of summer and the whirlwind of fashion month, it’s important to keep the lessons we’ve learned about self-care, resilience, and preserving our well-being. For Black women in this industry, the pressure for creativity is huge, and success often, unfortunately, comes at the cost of our mental health.

Navigating New York’s fast-paced fashion scene has taught me that protecting my mental health takes real effort, even after living in this city for 10 years. While the city’s energy can be both exciting and overwhelming, I’ve found that slowing down is key to staying grounded. Whether I’m starting my day with a workout to clear my head or disconnecting by escaping to nature for a weekend, these little pauses monumentally help me reset. As my responsibilities in life and work increase, I’ve found myself craving balancing work with activities that bring me joy—like a spontaneous trip out of town or just spending a day doing absolutely nothing—even more; it’s so crucial for my well-being. These aren’t just luxuries; they’re the things that keep me going in an industry that never stops.

While the fashion industry is starting to take mental health more seriously, it’s becoming evident that true innovation and excellence should be built on a foundation of well-being. In an industry where the pursuit of perfection can overshadow personal needs, Black women are finding ways to prioritize their mental health as a vital part of their success—not just as an afterthought. Here are insights on how five Black women in the fashion industry care for their mental health.

Felita Harris, Executive Director of non-profit RAISEfashion

Harris emphasizes the importance of maintaining mental health in the fashion industry to foster creativity and productivity. Her key strategies are: prioritizing self-care through activities like running and using self-development apps; setting clear boundaries between work and personal life to avoid burnout; staying connected with a supportive network of friends and colleagues; incorporating regular exercise, like running, to unwind and maintain physical health; and seeking professional support, including therapy, to navigate industry pressures. These practices have been instrumental in her personal and professional well-being.

Nia Thomas, Fashion Designer

Thomas shares the importance of setting boundaries and managing energy to prevent burnout in the fashion industry. She controls access to her time by setting her phone to airplane mode after work hours and managing expectations about response times. To avoid social burnout, she limits her attendance at events, understanding the value of saying “no” to maintain her well-being. Thomas also takes mental inventory of things, people, and places that drain her energy, actively working to eliminate these “energy leaks” to perform at her best.

Samira Ibrahim, CEO + Founder of AMALIA PR, Marketing & Partnerships Agency

Ibrahim shares that movement, whether through workouts or hikes, is essential for maintaining her mental health, as it calms her nervous system. Living in LA gives her easy access to nature, which she finds crucial. Additionally, she relies on venting to a friend or partner to release frustration and negative energy, even going to the beach to scream into the ocean as a therapeutic outlet.

Indya Brown, Fashion Editor

Brown highlights the importance of “divorcing yourself from social media and the business of it,” which can be challenging when constantly moving from one task to the next. To truly breathe amidst the chaos, she engages in completely unrelated activities like visiting a garden, going to a museum, or working with clay or painting. She also finds that debriefing and catching up with friends, with a good venting session, can make all the difference in managing stress.

Tyler Okuns, Fashion Stylist

Okuns notes that, like the mind, fashion is always in motion. She acknowledges that mental health in the fashion industry is rarely discussed but believes that learning to separate oneself from the job is crucial. “Taking personal time is what does the most for our mental well-being,” says Okuns, emphasizing that reconnecting with oneself and those who love and care for you is essential.