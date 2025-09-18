3 Styling Tips From The Coach Runway

Getty Images

“If you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere.” American womenswear label Coach was born in the city that never sleeps and it’s here that the brand found new life. When Stuart Vevers took the reins, he reimagined Coach beyond its iconic handbags, expanding into ready-to-wear and injecting fresh energy into the house. After navigating seasons of reinvention and transformation, one thing is clear: Coach is officially back.

Low-rise slouchy pants, playful bag charms, ballet flats, and fitted shirts set the tone at this season’s Coach runway show. Embracing some of the year’s biggest trends, the brand is clearly speaking Gen Z’s language. As a mid-priced label, Coach is positioning itself as an aspirational yet accessible choice for the next generation of consumers. The collection strikes a balance between cool, effortless slouch and sharp tailoring, mixing clean lines with relaxed silhouettes to capture the spirit of now.

Coach’s expert styling this season is worth taking notes on. We’re breaking down three key styling tips straight from the runway that you’ll want to incorporate into your own wardrobe. Even the beauty looks stood out, with makeup by Pat McGrath and hair by Guido Palau, whose team styled each Black model in beautiful faux locs. Scroll on to discover which one speaks to your personal style.

Silk Tied: Scarves Go Neck-First

An ode to classic French style, the knotted silk scarf, once a staple among fashion muses and French It-girls, became a defining element of the French-girl aesthetic. Now, Coach is reintroducing it for Gen Z, featuring the scarf on nearly every model in their show, some with hair tucked neatly inside, others letting it fall just above.

The Power of a Solo Statement Earring

Throughout the collection, many models wore a single book-shaped earring, a playful nod to the rising trend of statement earrings worn solo. We love the idea: it’s a quirky, modern way to embrace bold, avant-garde jewelry without it feeling too over-the-top. While your first pick might not be a book, a sculptural metal piece or oversized gem could be the perfect match for your mood or aesthetic that day.

NEW YORK, USA – SEPTEMBER 15: A model walks the runway during the Coach Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show as part of the New York Fashion Week on September 15, 2025 in New York. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Sleeveless Vest on Sleeveless Shirt

Spring and summer are typically reserved for light layers and breezy fabrics, but Coach took a fresh approach, pairing sleeveless, lightweight tops with sleeveless leather vests. The result: a breathable yet edgy combo that reimagines traditionally cool-weather materials for warmer days.