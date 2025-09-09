3.1 Phillip Lim Appoints Michelle Rhee As Head Of Design

3.1 Phillip Lim

Following Phillip Lim’s November exit from his eponymous label, the company has found a new head of design, Michelle Rhee. This news comes in the wake of the musical chairs that have been happening in the global fashion industry, however, it feels exciting and apt.

Originally from Los Angeles, Rhee feels like the ideal fit for the position given her previous experiences: according to the brand, she has previously cut her teeth at Marc Jacobs, Derek Lam, and Area. Notably, the designer has also toiled away on behalf of her namesake label. Her first collection for 3.1 Phillip Lim will reportedly be Spring 2026.

“3.1 Phillip Lim has always stood for modern elegance that feels effortless, yet deeply meaningful – a balance of strength, softness and cultural resonance,” Rhee notes in a press release. She added: “I’ve long admired the brand’s ability to shape the way people express themselves through clothing, while staying true to its roots in community and creativity.”

Per the brand, co-founder and CEO Wen Zhou spearheaded the transition period. As 3.1 Phillip Lim embarks upon its 21st year, its next chapter is more of a return to its roots. It is “3.1 re-rooted,” Zhou expressed in a press release. “This next era is deeply personal,” Zhou adds. “3.1 Phillip Lim will continue to be led by Asian American women across both the creative and business sides, reflecting the values that have always been at the heart of the brand.”



From my vantage point, this appointment showcases the brand ushering in a new chapter while simultaneously holding onto one of its core values: community. The Asian American creative spirit is mentioned fittingly by the brand as well, and so is resilience. Each of these facets showcases that 3.1 Phillip Lim is pointedly ready to walk into the future as an updated and refreshing luxury designer brand.

“I feel honored to carry forward that heritage and excited to imagine what the next chapter of 3.1 can look like – one that continues to celebrate resilience, identity and the beauty of everyday dressing elevated,” Rhee adds. We couldn’t agree more.