The 2022 Billboard Awards certainly didn’t disappoint when it came to the fashions. The stars strutted their stuff across the red carpet in looks that wowed both close-up and far away — and held nothing back for the celebration of music.

Whether it was best R&B album winner Doja Cat, who stunned in Schiaparelli Haute Couture, or Mary J. Blige who glistened in Julien Macdonald, our favorite looks were all about high-octane glamour.

Check out our favorite looks ahead.

01 Teyana Taylor Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) 02 Burna Boy (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) 03 Latto (Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) 04 Diddy (Photo by MARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA/AFP via Getty Images) 05 Megan Thee Stallion (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) 06 Bryson Tiller & Kendra Bailey (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MRC) 07 Shenseea & Son, Rajeiro Lee (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) 08 Doja Cat (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) 09 City Girls (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MRC) 10 Pusha T (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage) 11 Chloe Bailey (Photo by Bryan Steffy/WireImage) 12 Quincy (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MRC) 13 Mary J. Blige (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC) 14 Ty Dolla $ign (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MRC) 15 Christian Combs (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MRC) 16 The Combs Girls (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MRC)