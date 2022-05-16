Our Favorite 2022 Billboard Awards Looks
The 2022 Billboard Awards certainly didn’t disappoint when it came to the fashions. The stars strutted their stuff across the red carpet in looks that wowed both close-up and far away — and held nothing back for the celebration of music.

Whether it was best R&B album winner Doja Cat, who stunned in Schiaparelli Haute Couture, or Mary J. Blige who glistened in Julien Macdonald, our favorite looks were all about high-octane glamour.

Check out our favorite looks ahead.

Teyana Taylor
Burna Boy
Latto
Diddy
Megan Thee Stallion
Bryson Tiller & Kendra Bailey
Shenseea & Son, Rajeiro Lee
Doja Cat
City Girls
Pusha T
Chloe Bailey
Quincy
Mary J. Blige
Ty Dolla $ign
Christian Combs
The Combs Girls
