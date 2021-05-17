It’s safe to say that this new kind of award season is moving full-speed ahead, and the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards served as yet another evening of proof. Usually awards take a break after the Oscar’s, but with the pandemic postponing or cancelling events altogether in 2020, most traditional dates have been shifted all this year – with some, still up in the air.

But one thing was certain for last night’s festivities, and that’s that the ladies were ready to slay. Our favorite celebrities including Yara Shahidi, Leslie Jones, and Yvonne Orji stepped on the red carpet in color-blocking montages including prints and cheeky textures that are ideal for any MTV event. Any award show from the network creates a safe space for star’s to take a fashion risk, and after a year of being on lockdown, we are sure to catch more posh style moments throughout the year.

Check out the best looks below at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards.