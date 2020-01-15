20 Winter Accessories That Will Prevent A Frostbite
By Nandi Howard ·

Winter has finally hit the states and whether you’re a fan of the cold, it’s no fun to actually be cold. With that being said, this season is the perfect time to layer up and pop out with oversized coats, booties, and earmuffs- without being judged.

Believe it or not, there are ways to pull a look together while also being bundled up. From a Burberry scarf to a very-on-trend trench coat, this time of year is all about finding a luxe essential or two that will become your winter fashion faves.

Below, 20 products to splurge on this season that will prevent frostbite in the acing cold.

01
Kangol Faux Fur Casual
available at Kangol $70 Shop Now
02
Fendi Multicolor Nylon Socks
available at Fendi $220 Shop Now
03
Intentionally Blank Calf Hair Boot
available at Nordstrom $249 Shop Now
04
Stand Studio Faux Fur Coat
available at Net-A-Porter $190 Shop Now
05
Coach Sculpted Signature Leather Tech Gloves
available at Coach $48 Shop Now
06
UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slide
available at Nordstrom $100 Shop Now
07
Tibi Oversized Belted Faux Fur Jacket
available at Tibi $695 Shop Now
08
Burberry Vintage Check Wool Jacquard Scarf
available at Saks Fifth Avenue $240 Shop Now
09
Everlane Women's Day Heel
available at Everlane $145 Shop Now
10
Shaw Cotton-blend turtleneck Top
available at My Theresa $117 Shop Now
11
Ugg Shearling & Suede Earmuffs
available at Saks Fifth Avenue $75 Shop Now
12
Reformation Holland Trench
available at Reformation $268 Shop Now
13
Fluffy Two Tone Long Scarf
available at Asos $18 Shop Now
14
Good American Good Straight
available at Good American $159 Shop Now
15
Amazon Gorgeous Sheer Gloves
available at Amazon $18 Shop Now
16
North Face Women's Retro Nuptse Jacket
available at North Face $249 Shop Now
17
Jacquemus Le Chiquito Mini bag
available at Farfetch $490 Shop Now
18
Snag Tights Opaque Tights - Pumpkin Spice
available at Snag Tights $12 Shop Now
19
Stance Mix It Up QTR
available at Stance $20 Shop Now
20
UGG Classic Sheepskin Boots
available at UGG $160 Shop Now
Share :
TOPICS: