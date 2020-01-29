15 Gifts For Valentines Day That Any Girl Would Love
By Nandi Howard ·

Valentine’s day is right around the corner, meaning it’s time to pull your gifting spirit back out from the holidays and put your thinking cap on. There are so many pieces priced high and low that would be perfect this season to gift to a loved one and we found a few swoony trinkets that are begging to leave the shelves. It’s very understandable how someone would get overwhelmed by the convincing V-day sales and special collections, which is why we’ve created a quick gift guide below that any girl would love.

From Fendi slippers to Glossier’s addicting face serum, shop 15 gift ideas for V-day below.

01
Charlotte Simone Carrie Coat
available at Olivela $545 Shop Now
02
Philosophy Amazing Grace Bergamot Eau de Toilette
available at Philosophy $50 Shop Now
03
Mejuri Boyfriend Bold Bracelet
available at Mejuri $140 Shop Now
04
Chanel Quilted Continental Wallet
available at The Real Real $995 Shop Now
05
Telfar Medium Pool Blue Shopping Bag
available at Telfar $202 Shop Now
06
Naturalicious Hello Gorgeous Hair Care System
available at Naturalicious $56 Shop Now
07
Brother Vellies Bleeding Heart
available at Brother Vellies $1,200 Shop Now
08
Gucci Pink Pursuit Pool Slides
available at Ssense $210 Shop Now
09
10
Omi Woods The Two Strand Twist Ring
available at Omi Woods $110 Shop Now
11
Glossier Future Dew
available at Glossier $24 Shop Now
12
Prada Cloudburst Thunder Panelled Sneakers
available at Prada $895 Shop Now
13
Away The Bigger Carry-On
available at Away $245 Shop Now
14
Ban.do Classic 12 Month Planner
available at Ban.do $15 Shop Now
15
Stand Studio Concealed Front Fastening Coat
available at Farfetch $542 Shop Now
16
Larq Bottle
available at Larq $95 Shop Now
