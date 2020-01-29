15 Gifts For Valentines Day That Any Girl Would Love

Valentine’s day is right around the corner, meaning it’s time to pull your gifting spirit back out from the holidays and put your thinking cap on. There are so many pieces priced high and low that would be perfect this season to gift to a loved one and we found a few swoony trinkets that are begging to leave the shelves. It’s very understandable how someone would get overwhelmed by the convincing V-day sales and special collections, which is why we’ve created a quick gift guide below that any girl would love.
From Fendi slippers to Glossier’s addicting face serum, shop 15 gift ideas for V-day below.
01
Charlotte Simone Carrie Coat
02
Philosophy Amazing Grace Bergamot Eau de Toilette
03
Mejuri Boyfriend Bold Bracelet
04
Chanel Quilted Continental Wallet
05
Telfar Medium Pool Blue Shopping Bag
06
Naturalicious Hello Gorgeous Hair Care System
07
Brother Vellies Bleeding Heart
08
Gucci Pink Pursuit Pool Slides
09
Gucci Pink Pursuit Pool Slides
10
Omi Woods The Two Strand Twist Ring
11
Glossier Future Dew
12
Prada Cloudburst Thunder Panelled Sneakers
13
Away The Bigger Carry-On
14
Ban.do Classic 12 Month Planner
15
Stand Studio Concealed Front Fastening Coat
16
Larq Bottle