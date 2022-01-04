New Year Fitness Goals? 14 Activewear Brands To Keep You Motivated And Chic!

Now that 2021 is in the past, many of us have made resolutions to live a happier and healthier life in 2022. The biggest mantra of the year? New Year, New Me.
While it is important to map out your starting goals, whether that means signing up for a virtual workout class or hitting the gym, it is also important to self-motivate.
To get into the spirit of your new routine, we think that it is fitting to get dressed for the occasion with activewear that is comfortable, durable, and most importantly—chic!
In our opinion, there is no need to compromise your style when there is an array of stylish activewear that will not only ensure you look good but make you feel good while you’re toning and shaping your curves.
From leggings with convenient pockets to sports bras that keep them up and sitting, we’ve curated a list of brands that understand that what you wear is just the motivation you need to ace your workout routine.
See below some of our favorite activewear brands that will kickstart your new body goals.
01
Alo
Alo is dedicated to creating the greatest yoga apparel in the world in order to encourage yogis (and yogis-to-be) to incorporate more yoga into their lives. At Alo, inspiring mindful movement is at the heart of what they do— it is their calling. Because conscious movement leads to a better quality of life. This is the true meaning of studio-to-street: transferring the consciousness gained on the mat to the practice of life.
02
Borne Collection
Borne Collection exists to help women master the art of comfort, style, and usefulness.
Photo Courtesy of Borne Collection
03
Cleo Harper
Cleo Harper creates stunning activewear that is both feminine and sophisticated, as well as incredibly useful. Their collections instill confidence in women all over the world, allowing them to pursue their dreams one step at a time.
Photo Courtesy of Cleo Harper
04
Eleven by Venus Williams
“I started EleVen with the dream of creating a community to help empower women to feel and do their best in clothing that they can feel confident in on and off the court.” – Founder & CEO, Venus Williams
Photo Courtesy of Eleven by Venus Williams
05
Halara
The take it easy brand believes that their athleisure is for 365 versions of you. The top-quality fabrics not only feel good but look good too. Their Plus + Curve selection is soft and breathable just the way we like it!
Photo Courtesy of Halara
06
Milano Di Rouge
Milano Di Rouge, LLC is an apparel company that specializes in offering fashionistas affordable luxury activewear. Milano Di Rouge is owned, operated, and founded by Milan Rouge, with the goal of reaching local and national markets while also being branded to appeal to a global audience.
Photo Courtesy of Milano di Rouge
07
Naked Wardrobe
Naked Wardrobe is a fashion-forward line founded by three sisters with the goal of celebrating women of all shapes and sizes. Their ability to enable their clients to feel confident and express their sense of style through the current trends is something Naked Wardrobe takes pleasure in.
With each piece, Naked Wardrobe’s passion for fashion, style, and making you look and feel amazing is meticulously considered.
Photo Courtesy of Naked Wardrobe
08
NoireBlanc
NoiréBlanc is a Toronto-based athleisure company that is created and manufactured in Canada. Designed for energetic modern women who want to feel confident and stand out.
Photo Courtesy of NoireBlanc
09
Pietro Brunelli Wool Cashmere Eco Sustainable Maternity Set
Pea in a Pod Maternity is an Australian, family-owned, and award-winning maternity apparel brand that provides trendy pregnancy solutions at a premium and reasonable level for ladies desiring a beautiful wardrobe during pregnancy and beyond.
Photo Courtesy of Pea In A Pod Maternity
10
Proof. Workout Underwaer With Protection
No drop will be able to stop you from wearing this underwear. Proof underwear absorbs perspiration and protects against bladder leaks, spotting, and periods so you can focus on performing at your best. Smooth edges blend in with your clothes, even your favorite workout leggings, and multi-directional stretch fabric glides with your body for a great fit.
Photo Courtesy of Proof.
11
SET Active
SET is created to inspire greater confidence via stylish wear that never sacrifice comfort. Each piece is tailored to perfection, color-coordinated in a matching set so you can never go wrong with your fashion choices.
SET provides limited-edition hues in addition to their Core Collection colors, which are refreshed yearly, to serve you with surprises and keep the collections fresh.
Photo Courtesy of Set Active
12
Solely Fit
Solely Fit was founded in Arizona, USA, with the goal of providing luxury and usefulness to women. The collections include multifunctional elements that make switching from one everyday activity to the next a breeze. Wear clothing that highlights each woman’s unique features from brunch to shopping to ladies’ night at the gym, each item embodies the essence of a woman: strength, power, bravery, confidence, and so much more.
Photo Courtesy of Solely Fit
13
What Waist
What Waist’s objective is to help all women love their bodies and reach their healthy living goals via self-improvement and self-love.
Practicality, functionality, and quality are important to What Waist as they specialize in making you look and feel your best by creating functional and figure-flattering athleisure clothes and shapewear solutions. Every product, every material, and every cut is designed to create the most flattering figure-fit possible.
Photo Courtesy of What Waist
14
White Fox
White Fox is a daring, fashion-forward label with a big-picture mindset. The purpose is simple: to promote strong women all across the world and encourage girls to be precisely who they want to be.
The Australian brand says it is vital that customers feel confident regardless of their style or vibe. That’s why they have thoughtfully developed and created your dream wardrobe to keep you fresh and stylish.
Photo Courtesy of White Fox
