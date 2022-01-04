New Year Fitness Goals? 14 Activewear Brands To Keep You Motivated And Chic!

Now that 2021 is in the past, many of us have made resolutions to live a happier and healthier life in 2022. The biggest mantra of the year? New Year, New Me.

While it is important to map out your starting goals, whether that means signing up for a virtual workout class or hitting the gym, it is also important to self-motivate.

To get into the spirit of your new routine, we think that it is fitting to get dressed for the occasion with activewear that is comfortable, durable, and most importantly—chic!

In our opinion, there is no need to compromise your style when there is an array of stylish activewear that will not only ensure you look good but make you feel good while you’re toning and shaping your curves.

From leggings with convenient pockets to sports bras that keep them up and sitting, we’ve curated a list of brands that understand that what you wear is just the motivation you need to ace your workout routine.

See below some of our favorite activewear brands that will kickstart your new body goals.