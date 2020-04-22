Today’s sustainable market is overwhelmingly saturated more than it’s ever been, with many brands sacrificing sustainability for profitability. More than just a buzzword, “sustainability” is the idea that fashion should not exist at the cost of environmental decline. As consumers finally grasp the picture, our conversations and priorities shift, leading some brands to listen and adjust.
While sustainable fashion has become a separate market within itself, pre-owned and reworked items have always been here. This market has shifted immensely as the internet breaks sourcing barriers and more consumers realize the monetary and environmental value in consigning their gently-loved items. Even in a society obsessed with all things shiny and new, you’d be hard-pressed not to find a fashion-girl that won’t tell you that her thrifted items are heaven-sent.
There’s a method and a madness to shopping pre-owned (a good eye and dedication are often required), but what you can’t find locally, you’re sure to find among the sea of pre-owned boutiques that have sprung up online. The rumors are true: quality, sustainable, and trendy finds do exist. And your wallet will thank you for shopping pre-owned.
Scroll through a few of our favorite brands that are contributing to eco-friendly fashion with their chic selects.
01
THEMMVINTAGE
Dainty monogram handbags, shoes, and accessories find their home here. Now you can get the Instagram-babe style without breaking the bank. THEMMVINTAGE also offers personal shopping services. Searching high and low for those bamboo-heeled Gucci sandals? This may be the place to start.
Photo: Instagram/@themmvintage
02
Heroine
Heroine boasts everything from one of a kind random vintage finds, to gently used luxury designer items. With a focus on streetwear, you can find anything from Y/Project to Off-White. For the fashion risk takers, their extensive collection of Maison Margiela tabis is just the beginning.
Photo: Instagram/@heroine
03
Washington Ave
90’s baby aesthetic, tribal prints, and neon hues collide to create Washington Ave. Base in Lousiana this brand’s goal is to provide eco-friendly exclusiveness, upcycling unique vintage items and finishing them off with a sassy, southern flair
Photo: Instagram/@washingtonave
04
Pechuga Vintage
The corset trend rose to the top last year and it has all the fashion it-girls in Vivienne Westwood. Oftentimes, behind the highly sought after look is LA based online shop, Pechuga Vintage. From unique Jean Paul Gaultier designs to delicate Chanel accessories, this selection is one for making a statement. Founder, Johnny Valencia describes Pechuga as “a celebration of clothes.”
Photo: Instagram/@pechuga_vintage
05
Samaria Leah
Denim is reinvented with Samaria Leah. The LA-based brand customizes high-quality jeans with a hip flare, adding creative finishing touches like laced-backs, and safety pin-fringe. Embodying a relaxed, 90’s hip-hop feel, the shop is representative of Samaria’s roots in Los Angeles and New York.
Photo: Instagram/@shopsamarialeah
06
Designer Exchange
Shopping pre-owned designer clothes is a challenge when you still want to look, well, trendy and up to date. At Designer Exchange, you’ll find form-flattering jackets from brands like Dries Van Noten and Balmain.
Photo: Instagram/@webuydesigner
07
Keeks Designer Handbags
It’s almost impossible to discover this collection of pre-owned luxury handbags and leave with nothing. With store locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex area, Keeks curates a selection fit for anything from your first Louis Vuitton piece, to your fifth exotic Chanel bag. It’s not unheard of to luck up on limited edition finds here, either.
Photo: Instagram/@keekshandbags
08
Sami Miro Vintage
Centered around eco-consciousness, Sami Miro began in 2016 with one-of-one vintage items and now reworks vintage and recycled fabrics into cohesive collections that feel new. Recycled fabrics are embedded in the brand’s identity, but expect elevated staples and edgy sweatshirts and blazers from their latest collection, ECOTERROR.
Photo: Instagram/@samimirovintage
09
The Real Real
The experience of The Real Real feels like shopping for brand new items when you're not. With a gigantic online inventory and four retail locations between New York City, Los Angeles and San Francisco you’re liable to spend hours sifting through everything from Jacquemus and Realisation Par spring dresses to barely used handbags just one or two season’s old. Also, a shoe selection that doesn’t look outdated? Enough said.
Photo: Instagram/@therealreal
10
The Vintage Lyk
The Vintage Lyk is a time capsule for the fashionably nostalgic. Heavily inspired by particular eras such as the 80s and 90s, designer and Curator, Aazhia Rhy describes The Vintage Lyk as the translation of “fashion from the past into style for the person of today.” Oversized jackets and neon colors are the name of the game here.