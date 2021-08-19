10 Heels That Give You Height Over Your Dreams + 5 Bags To Get You There

This is it. This is time to step into higher self and start living your dreams. So, let’s kick it into high gear with the latest looks from Nine West.
Whether it’s ceiling-smashing stilettos, business-minded booties, or a superwoman’s sleek tote, we’ve got the styles you need to make those dreams come true.
Are you ready to use your wardrobe to make a statement about who you aspire to be? Discover styles that will transform you at NineWest.com.
01
Tabita Ankle Strap Dress Pump
Get ready to get noticed in bold teal suede with an artistic, arched heel. This style is perfect for your art show, delivering a TED Talk, or just meeting your mentor for a coffee.
02
Topit Dress Booties
Sleek and sophisticated, this bootie is boardroom-worthy with a fun edge—making it a great look for you to meet with investors to get your dream business going or even ask for that big promotion you’ve been vying for.
03
Paisley Crossbody
Need to be hands-free? This crossbody has got you covered with a place to stash everything you need to become the next big thing in a sleek, high-style look you’ll love.
04
Palace Ankle Strap Heel Sandals
Just like you, this strappy sandal was made to be seen. Pair it with a dress or capri jumpsuit to make the chain details pop, then step out, ready to take the world by storm.
05
Raze Dress Booties
A mix of fun and feminine, these leopard suede booties bring an air of whimsy and let you show your wild side—whether you’re auditioning for a big role or making a big presentation.
06
Lawson Phone Wallet
Swap a bulky bag for this sweet little number. Designed for your phone with the convenience of a wallet, this small bag lets you shine every day.
07
Perfact Heeled Slide Sandals
Casual with a little flair, this rich tortoise slide reflects a modern femininity that will make every entrepreneur’s heart flutter as you begin to realize your dreams.
08
Twirl Pointy Toe Pumps
Command any room in these bright red heels that announce to the world that you have arrived. Slip into these when you and your work are demanding the attention you deserve.
09
Calla Camera Bag
Calling all photographers—and social media mavens! Swap your dull camera bag for this fashion-forward piece. It makes a great impression, plus you can capture every share-able moment in style!
10
Pruce Ankle Strap Block Heel Sandals
Chunky tweed redefines this classic sandal for a modern twist on a timeless design, just like your fresh, new idea for a podcast, clothing line, or the next great novel.
11
Quiz Heeled Booties
Show off your strength and fortitude in these lugsole heels and rounded toes. This look is made for those who hustle and who know that success is born from hard work.
12
Paisley Jet Set Satchel
Stash everything you need for your next big meeting (or getaway) in this stunning satchel. Made to hold everything from your laptop to your lipstick, now you’re ready for anything!
13
Tatiana Pointy Toe Pumps
Sparkle and shine in laser metallic pumps. The clean, simple lines create a stunning silhouette that reflects your personality, persistence, and spirit in every detail.
14
Yess Ankle Strap Sandals
Turn up the dial to make your goals technicolor in these rainbow stiletto sandals. Sometimes a pair of shoes can make you feel like you can do anything—these are those shoes and you are that somebody.
15
Paisley Small Tote
Fit your resume, portfolio, and so much more in this get-you-noticed tote—it’s the perfect accessory for any woman that’s ready to make a big impact on the world!