There’s arguably nothing like adding a new piece of clothing to your wardrobe, and it’s even better when its Black -owned. Within the past year, we’ve collectively seen Black-owned brands in fashion, along with emerging designers, become a high priority in the industry. While past years may have left designers of colors underrepresented and underfunded, there is an evolving mandate that is allowing Black-owned brands to get the rightful recognition.
For women’s history month, ESSENCE is rounding up 10 fashion labels spearheaded by Black women. While the hope is that the fashion industry will expand its reach in the near future, there are currently only a small group of designers who are Black women. NYFW February 2020 included a full lineup with over 60 runway shows on the schedule, but the week only say 3 Black women—Tia Adeola, Fe Noel, and Serena Williams—present collections.
As the industry continues to evolve, we are catching more and more brands spearheaded by Black women being projected into the mainstream shopping landscape. From Brother Vellies to Stella Jean, here are a few designers making strides to celebrate for Women’s History Month.
EDAS
Founder: Sade Mims
Brother Vellies
Founder: Aurora James
Fe Noel
Founder: Felisha Noel
Tia Adeola
Founder: Tia Adeola
Stella Jean
Founder: Stella Jean
Founder: Stella Jean
Mowalola
Founder: Mowalola Ogunlesi
TLZ L’FEMME
Founder: Aazhia Rhy
Lorraine West
Founder: Lorraine West
Serena
Founder: Serena Williams
Hope For Flowers
Founder: Tracy ReeseEdit 10 Game-Changing Fashion Labels Led By Black Women