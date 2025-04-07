Work, Wealth, and the Workforce of Tomorrow: Innovation, Unions, and Black Economic Mobility

As the nature of work evolves, so too must our strategies for inclusion, innovation, and economic mobility. This session explores the shifting landscape of workforce development—where new technologies, alternative career pathways, and changing attitudes toward labor are reshaping how people enter and grow within the workforce. Leaders in labor, industry, and workforce innovation will discuss the renewed relevance of labor unions, their critical role in advancing Black economic mobility, and how to build systems that support equitable access to opportunity. From apprenticeships to organizing, this is a conversation about building the future of work with justice at its core.