What To Do When You Can’t Be Any Louder

Black people in the United States are under a barrage of attacks from the courts to state legislatures on everything from voting access to access to capital. It is easy to feel defeated and disengage from your community. But we cannot. Not for ourselves, not our families, not for our communities. This panel makes a case for why civic engagement is more important than ever and how your involvement now impacts your family and community for generations to come.