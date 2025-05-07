What is the future of civil rights in the United States?
As we recognize the 61st Anniversary of the landmark Civil Rights Act, signed by President Johnson on July 2, 1964, where are we, where are we going, what does the future look like?
Lineup
Melanie CampbellPresident and CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation
Shavon Arline-BradleyPresident & CEO of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW)
Derrick JohnsonPresident of the NAACP
Michael FranklinExecutive Director of Speechwriters of Color
Janai NelsonPresident and Director-Counsel, Legal Defense Fund