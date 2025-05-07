What is the future of civil rights in the United States?

As we recognize the 61st Anniversary of the landmark Civil Rights Act, signed by President Johnson on July 2, 1964, where are we, where are we going, what does the future look like?

Lineup

  • Melanie Campbell
    President and CEO of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation
  • Shavon Arline-Bradley
    President & CEO of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW)
  • Derrick Johnson
    President of the NAACP
  • Michael Franklin
    Executive Director of Speechwriters of Color
  • Janai Nelson
    President and Director-Counsel, Legal Defense Fund