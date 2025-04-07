We Drive Prosperity: Impact of Black & Brown Businesses on the Economy

This session will focus on the vital role Black and Brown-owned businesses play in driving economic growth and innovation. As key contributors to local economies and industries, these businesses are at the forefront of job creation, wealth generation, and community empowerment. Featuring a new report created by the Global Black Economic Forum (GBEF) and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), this session will dive into data-driven insights on how Black and Brown entrepreneurs are shaping the economic landscape, overcoming systemic challenges, and contributing to the resilience and growth of economies on a regional, national, and global scale. Join us for an inspiring conversation on strategies to support, elevate, and sustain Black and Brown businesses, ensuring their continued impact on the broader economy.