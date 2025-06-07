We Came to Play!

Join Disney Parks and Experiences at the Essence Festival of Culture Stage and see how “We Came to Play!” There will be musical performances, giveaways and fun surprises for everyone! Plus, learn more about the four amazing Theme Parks at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, the 70th Celebration happening at Disneyland Resort--The Happiest Place on Earth and the upcoming launch of the Disney Destiny, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet setting sail later this year. And stick around for an exciting announcement about a new Tiana exhibit opening soon. You are not only welcomed but encouraged to bring bold energy to all of these magical experiences!"