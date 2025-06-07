Through the Lens: Capturing Black Beauty & Culture with Ed Buckles

Award-winning filmmaker and photographer Ed Buckles has masterfully documented the essence of Black beauty, culture, and resilience. Having shot the last two ESSENCE covers featuring distinct cultural figures in New Orleans, Buckles brings a unique perspective on storytelling through imagery.



In this intimate conversation, he delves into the power of visual representation, the influence of New Orleans on his creative vision, and the impact of capturing Black icons in their most authentic light. From magazine covers to cinematic storytelling, this discussion highlights the role of photography in shaping how we see ourselves and the world.