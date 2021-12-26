The Power Grid: Plug into Resources, Capital & Strategy for Business Growth

This growth-focused panel brings together Iam Tucker (Integrated Logistical Support, Inc.), Carrita Tanner-Cloud (Creativity Justified and Carrita Cloud & Associates), Shamelda Pete (LED), and Stephanie Hartman (LED) -- four professionals deeply embedded in business development, economic empowerment, and entrepreneurial support. Moderated by Brandi Harris, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, the discussion will explore strategic pathways to scaling, from accessing capital and leveraging government resources to building networks that fuel sustainable growth. Panelists will share what's working, what barriers still exist, and how entrepreneurs can strategically position themselves for success.