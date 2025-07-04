The Politics of Being Black — The Resistance, The ReImagining & The Tools You Need To Move Forward

What does it feel like to be Black in America today, shaped by past traumas and ancestral experiences? This session will explore the intersection of Black identity, resistance, and reimagination, highlighting how historical injustices continue to impact Black communities while offering strategies and tools for building a more equitable future. Through insightful discussions, we’ll examine the resilience of Black activism and leadership, providing actionable steps to advance justice, equality, and empowerment in our communities. Join us as we delve into the politics of being Black in America and explore the paths forward toward transformation and liberation.