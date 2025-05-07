The Po’ Boy Showdown

Nothing says New Orleans flavor like a perfectly made Po’ Boy, but who can craft the best one? In this live cook-off, top chefs and culinary challengers will go head-to-head, each putting their own unique spin on the classic New Orleans sandwich. From crispy shrimp to slow-roasted roast beef dripping with gravy, every bite will be judged on flavor, creativity, and authenticity.