The Next Step on Criminal Justice
A conversation on mass incarceration and working to mitigate its physical, financial and health effects. This panel will examine mass incarceration through multiple lenses and how the criminal justice system serves as a point of crisis of public health, black wealth building, voter disenfranchisement, and family structure.
Lineup
Mayor Brandon ScottCity of Baltimore
Roger A. Mitchell Jr.,MD, President, Howard University Hospital - Washington, DC (CONFIRMED)
Jarrett AdamsAttorney and Co-Founder of Life After Justice