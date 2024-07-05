The Future of Work: Artificial Intelligence and Opportunities for Business & People of Color

Artificial Intelligence (AI) holds immense potential as a tool for empowerment, but how can we ensure it does not recreate systems that have historically marginalized Black and Brown communities? This session will explore the transformative power of AI in creating opportunities for businesses and people of color. This discussion will address critical questions, including how to market AI effectively, train the workforce, and maintain meaningful access for all. We'll also delve into the nuances of large and small training models and their implications. Join us to uncover strategies for leveraging AI to foster equity and inclusion in the future of work.