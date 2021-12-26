The Collector’s Garage

From vintage muscle to modern exotics, this conversation explores the culture, craft, and personal legacy behind car collecting in the Black community. Join us as we sit down with collectors, curators, and connoisseurs who aren’t just building garages—they’re building generational wealth and preserving history on four wheels. We’ll unpack what fuels their passion, how collecting intersects with design, investment, and storytelling, and why the garage is becoming the new gallery.