The 250th anniversary of the United States — What is the True Meaning of July 4th? Let's Discuss

"If we fight we may win or we may lose, but if we don't fight we lose." - Ted Shaw



In honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States, this session brings together Black leaders for a powerful conversation on the true meaning of July 4th, the historical struggles for freedom, and the ongoing fight for justice and equity. In 2025, we will examine why we, as Black people, are still fighting for the promises of liberty and equality that were never fully extended to us. Join us for a candid discussion about the complex legacy of America's founding, the resilience of our resistance, and the urgent need to continue pushing for real change in the pursuit of freedom and justice.