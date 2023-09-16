TEXTURE ON THE RUNWAY

NaturallyCurly’s Texture on the Runway is making a fabulous entrance to the BeautyCon LA stage! Join us as we merge the power and beauty of styled hair and high fashion like never before. Our runway will be graced by jaw-dropping hair creations from celebrity hair stylists Tater Pazon and Mandy D Williams. Our models will flaunt stunning creations from Bruce Glen, and our stage moment will sizzle with Vogue performances from the House of Balenciaga. They will bring the heat and fierce energy that only they can deliver!