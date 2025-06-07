TALK BACK: The Price Is Right? What Really Goes Into Small Business Pricing
Ever wondered why small business prices aren’t always the lowest? Join entrepreneurs for a candid talk show session that pulls back the curtain on the true costs behind every price tag, from sourcing and fair wages to overhead and sustainability. Audience members can ask their burning questions about pricing and value, and get honest answers from the founders themselves.
Lineup
-
Rochelle IvoryOn the Edge Baby Hair
-
Brittany GoldenIGL Nails