Standing Together for Our Health - It's About Time! Community Organizing, Coalition Building and Advocacy

Health equity is foundational to the well-being of every community, yet barriers to critical healthcare continue to affect underserved populations. In this session, we will explore the powerful impact of community organizing, coalition-building, and advocacy in addressing one of the most pressing health crises of our time: access to organ transplantation. Featuring global recording artist Al B. Sure!, Rev. Al Sharpton, and Rachel Noerdlinger. Join us as we discuss how powerful coalitions are working to shift the conversation around healthcare access, showing how grassroots advocacy can transform lives and help ensure that health equity is a right, not a privilege.