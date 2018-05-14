Shea Moisture: Miss Sheaversity: Crowned in Limitless Versatility

Meet SheaMoisture at the BeautyCon stage for the Miss Sheaversity debut at Essence Fest—a live celebration of Black hair as story, style & statement. Hair looks designed by hair creative and SheaMoisture education partner Lacy Redway alongside Asia Ware, beauty editor at The Cut, and a special guest. Watch iconic, bold & authentic styles come to life as we crown the first-ever Miss Sheaversity.