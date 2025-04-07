AT&T: Shaping the Future of Culture

"At the crossroads of heritage, innovation and empowerment, Shaping the Future of Culture brings together dynamic HBCU alumni who are redefining what’s possible –for their communities and beyond. Guided by a powerhouse moderator and HBCU graduates, this conversation will explore how HBCU’s laid the foundation for personal evolution, cultural contribution, and professional growth.



From entrepreneurship to entertainment, tech to the arts, these alumni are not only breaking new ground –they’re building it for the next generation. Uplifting communities through meaningful connection, we’ll celebrate how HBCUs shape visionaries, and how those visionaries are now shaping the future of culture.

Join us for a vibrant, truth-filled exchange about legacy, leadership, and how Connecting Changes Everything –especially when the roots run deep"