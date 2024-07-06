Scaling Your Business through Contracts and Financing - Investing In America

This discussion brings together senior government officials, industry leaders, and minority business enterprises to discuss five issues: 1) contract opportunities and resources available through the federal government, 2) Investing in Our Communities, 3) access to capital, 4) access to contracts, and 5) U.S. global competitiveness. The topics will delve into areas such as – tips and best practices for securing federal government contracts; navigating the complexities of working with the federal government; advancing public policies that provide pathways to scaling the growth and global competitiveness of MBEs, job creation, and more.