Safe & Sexy: Protecting Your Power and Your Health: an open, honest conversation centering Black women, health, and empowerment.
This panel will elevate Black women's health as essential self-care. From it, space will be created to unpack the myths and realities of Breast Cancer and HIV, centering women’s health as an essential part of holistic wellness.
Lineup
-
Tamar BraxtonSinger, Entrepreneur, Actress, Television Personality
-
Raheem DeVaughnGrammy Award-Winning Singer & Philanthropist
-
Dr. Contessa MetcalfeTriple-board Certified Physician, Breast Cancer Survivor & Caregiver, Bravo’s Married to Medicine
-
Dr. Madeline SuttonBoard certified OB-GYN, HIV clinician, researcher and nationally recognized author and speaker