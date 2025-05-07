Safe & Sexy: Protecting Your Power and Your Health: an open, honest conversation centering Black women, health, and empowerment.

This panel will elevate Black women's health as essential self-care. From it, space will be created to unpack the myths and realities of Breast Cancer and HIV, centering women’s health as an essential part of holistic wellness.

Lineup

  • Tamar Braxton
    Singer, Entrepreneur, Actress, Television Personality
  • Raheem DeVaughn
    Grammy Award-Winning Singer & Philanthropist
  • Dr. Contessa Metcalfe
    Triple-board Certified Physician, Breast Cancer Survivor & Caregiver, Bravo’s Married to Medicine
  • Dr. Madeline Sutton
    Board certified OB-GYN, HIV clinician, researcher and nationally recognized author and speaker