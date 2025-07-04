Rooted in Resilience: The Strength and Journey of Black Women

Join Janell Stephens, visionary founder of Camille Rose, for a powerful and intimate fireside chat exploring the unshakable strength of Black women who inspire us —told through the lens of hair, heritage, and healing.

This conversation honors the deeply personal and generational journey of embracing natural beauty. From reclaiming identity to rewriting narratives, let us reflect on how Black women have worn their hair as both shield and an expression of power, and self-love.

This is a tribute to the strength we inherit, the stories we carry, and curl love.