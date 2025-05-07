Progressive Check Presentation

Not everyone inherits the wealth or resources to buy a home — and that’s exactly why Progressive created Open the House. It’s a multi-year initiative designed to help first-generation buyers get in a home, stay in a home, and build wealth through homeownership. By opening minds, opening doors, and opening access to tools and support, we’re helping more families move forward and live fully.

One of the biggest barriers to homeownership? The down payment!

And if you’re here wondering…could this kind of support be available to me? — it just might be. Through their new Up Payment program, Progressive is helping more first-time and first-gen buyers take that first big step.

Take out your phones and scan the QR code on the screen — or visit progressive.com/openthehouse — to start your journey today.