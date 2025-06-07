Power, Policy, and Possibility: A Conversation with the First Family of Maryland

In this intimate and wide-ranging conversation, the First Family of Maryland offers a rare glimpse into their lives, values, and vision for the future. From balancing family and public service to navigating the intersections of leadership and legacy, they’ll reflect on what it means to govern in a time of deep polarization—and deep possibility. The conversation will explore the urgent role of politics in this moment, the impact of federal policy on everyday lives, and how state leadership can be a catalyst for closing the racial wealth gap, expanding opportunity, and protecting our freedoms. Join us for a dialogue rooted in transparency, hope, and a shared commitment to building a future where every family can thrive.