Plain Jayne: Fireside Chat with Jayne Kennedy

Join us for an exciting conversation with trailblazing media legend Jayne Kennedy as she discusses her highly anticipated memoir Plain Jayne with Shari’ Nycole, host of ESSENCE’s Black Women in Sports franchise. As the first Black woman to host The NFL Today, the first Black Miss Ohio USA, the only woman to ever host Greatest Sports Legends, and a pioneer of the fitness industry with her groundbreaking Love Your Body exercise videos – one of the first to star a woman of color – Jayne Kennedy has shattered countless glass ceilings. She has never gone on the record about her personal experiences and the joys and scars that resulted thereof—until now. In this special Fireside Chat, Kennedy will discuss breaking barriers in sports journalism, her experience recording her memoir, and how her pioneering achievements opened doors for Black women in media today.

Plain Jayne is out September 2nd, exclusively available in audio on Audible. Pre-order now!