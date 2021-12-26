No Small Parts: Elevating Every Audition

Auditioning is more than just reading lines—it’s about owning the moment and leaving a lasting impression. This panel will dive into the art of the cold read, providing actors with the tools to approach any audition with confidence, preparation, and authenticity. Industry professionals will share insights on making bold choices, standing out in the room, and turning even the smallest opportunities into career-defining moments. Whether you're a seasoned actor or just starting out, this conversation will equip you with the skills to command attention and secure the roles you deserve.