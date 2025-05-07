New Voices $150,000 POWER PITCH!

The New Voices $150,000 POWER PITCH! is a high-impact competition created to deliver transformative funding and strategic support to emerging entrepreneurs. Taking place on the Global Black Economic Forum (GBEF) Stage at the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture and streamed live on ESSENCE.com, the POWER PITCH! will award $150,000 in cash grants -- $75,000, $50,000, and $25,000 to three standout brands. In addition to expert pitch training leading up to the event, winners will receive three months of personalized business development, mentorship, and strategic coaching from the New Voices Foundation.