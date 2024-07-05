Natasha Rothwell Presents “How to Die Alone”

Join creator, co-showrunner, executive producer and star, Natasha Rothwell for a fireside chat about her upcoming comedy series, “How to Die Alone,” premiering this fall on Hulu. The series follows Mel (Rothwell), a broke, fat, Black JFK airport employee who’s never been in love and forgotten how to dream, until an accidental brush with death catapults her on a journey to finally take flight and start living by any means necessary.