Loreal: Play The Game, Get The Look!

When we show up to win, we do it in style. From Flo Jo's iconic nails to Venus and Serena's legendary beads, we've been on. For many athletes and coaches, hair and makeup artists are just as essential as their trainers in creating one-of-a-kind looks that help them perform at their best. Peek behind the curtain to learn what inspires these beauty artists and athletes' game-winning looks.