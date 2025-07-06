Living Single: 30 Years Later – A Celebration of Culture & Legacy at ESSENCE Fest

Step into a "90s kind of world" as we commemorate 30 years of Living Single, the groundbreaking sitcom that redefined friendship, ambition, and love in Brooklyn. Join original cast members for an exclusive panel at the ESSENCE Festival, where they'll reflect on the show's enduring impact, share behind-the-scenes stories, and discuss its cultural significance. From its authentic portrayal of Black professionals to its influence on future television narratives, Living Single remains a beloved classic that continues to resonate with audiences today. Don't miss this special reunion celebrating the show's legacy and its place in television history.