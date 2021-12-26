Let’s Talk About LA: Preserving Our City presented by AT&T Dream in Black

Shining a spotlight on the unique cultural and environmental legacy of Los Angeles, this panel will explore the intersection of entertainment and sustainability through the eyes of local community leaders. From the industry’s impact on climate consciousness to its responsibility in driving sustainable practices, this discussion will bring together filmmakers, environmental advocates, and cultural leaders to examine how Hollywood can lead the charge in creating a greener, more resilient future for L.A. and beyond.